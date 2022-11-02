Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery

MUNICH (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery. Neuer says he has a scar near his nose and that he was “operated on three times.” He was appearing in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber. The Bayern Munich ‘keeper didn’t say when the operations took place. He was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area.

