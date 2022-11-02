Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston. When the Eagles visit the Texans on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night. The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet. The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They’re 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.

