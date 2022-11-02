Bills CB White eager to put rehab behind and resume playing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White acknowledged his near yearlong recovery from a torn left knee ligament left him depressed and feeling sorry for himself. The lowest point came in December when White locked himself in his basement and had to be coaxed to come out by members of the Bills training staff. He’s now put that behind in now focusing on preparing to resume to play after being activated to the Bills roster this week. The sixth-year player’s return could come as early as Sunday when the AFC-leading Bills travel to face the New York Jets.

