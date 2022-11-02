AUTO RACING: NASCAR to crown three champions at Phoenix

NASCAR crowns three series champions this week at Phoenix Raceway. The four-driver Cup field includes former champions Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, and newcomers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. The Xfinity Series has Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier vying for the title. The Truck Series will be a battle between Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith. Formula One is off until the Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 13.

