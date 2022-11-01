Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect

Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective matches and secure their places in the last 16 of the Champions League. Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D at halftime in the final round of group matches. But instead it was their opponents which progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. Bayern Munich progressed with a perfect record as it beat Inter Milan 2-0 to make it six wins out of six.

