Rangers loses 3-1 to Ajax, ends with worst ever CL record

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers was left with an unwanted group-stage record in the Champions League after losing 3-1 at home to Ajax, which secured a place in the Europa League’s qualifying playoffs. Rangers finished Group A with six straight losses and a goal difference of minus 20. It is the worst group-stage record ever. Steven Berghuis put the Dutch champions ahead in the fourth minute before Mohammed Kudus added a second in the 29th. Rangers captain James Tavernier scored a late penalty but substitute Francisco Conceicao soon restored the visitors’ two-goal lead. The win sealed third place in the group for Ajax, whose two victories both came against Rangers.

