PHILADELPHIA (AP) — While Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies took batting practice ahead of Game 3, Mr Hollywood DJ and DJ Smooth stood behind a turntable near the home dugout, spinning tunes from a playlist created by backup catcher Garrett Stubbs. Clubhouse dance parties have been a staple celebration for the team during this October run, with Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing on My Own” the signature song. But the team has been pumping out jams before games, too, after players decided early in the season they wanted the right music to set the mood. So they brought in Mr Hollywood DJ, otherwise known 39-year-old Everett Jackson, and DJ Smooth, a.k.a. 30-year-old Austin Sotoloff.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.