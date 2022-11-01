Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar voted Major League Soccer’s MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar was voted Major League Soccer’s MVP after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assist. The 27-year-old German had 21 goals and seven assists in his final 22 games. He received 48.03% in voting by players, media and team officials. Austin forward Sebastián Driussi was second with 16.8% and Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake third with 7.87%. Mukhtar is the sixth European-born player to win the award. No American has been voted MVP since Chicago Fire forward Mike Magee in 2013.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.