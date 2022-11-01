McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi has taken another turn. Arrow McLaren SP has signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan spent four seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing and the last two Indianapolis 500s. The 2003 winner finished third this past May at Indy. Kanaan will be sponsored by NTT DATA for his 22nd Indy 500. The technology and business solutions provider will also be the primary sponsor for Felix Rosenqvist for 10 races on the No. 6 Chevrolet. NTT Data had been a Ganassi sponsor since 2013.