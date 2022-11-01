King gets, disagrees with, Swiatek’s choice to skip BJK Cup

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Billie Jean King gets why No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek decided to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals because they are right after — and half a world away from — the WTA Finals. King just figures she would have made a different choice. Swiatek announced last month she would play in the WTA Finals happening now in Fort Worth, Texas, and skip the International Tennis Federation’s 12-nation team competition named in honor of King that will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Nov. 8-13.

