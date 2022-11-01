For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles says he was “bummed” to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore. Poles envisioned Smith staying in Chicago “a long time.” The Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft as well as linebacker A.J. Klein on Monday. It was their second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week after dealing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia. Chicago pulled off another move prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Bears’ second-round pick in 2023. They gave quarterback Justin Fields a downfield threat who could help balance their offense. The Bears lead the NFL in rushing and rank last in passing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.