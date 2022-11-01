Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo’s offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Colts. Beane then filled an important depth need on defense by trading a seventh-round pick to acquire safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta. Marlowe has seven seasons of NFL experience, including a three-year stint in Buffalo from 2018-20.

