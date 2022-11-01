Bucks relying on their defense during their fast start

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn’t in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he’s off to perhaps the best start of his career. Khris Middleton still isn’t in uniform as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Yet the Milwaukee Bucks still have played well enough to become the NBA’s last unbeaten team. The Bucks (6-0) benefited from having a season-high, six-game homestand immediately after opening with a 90-88 triumph at Philadelphia. They close that stretch Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. They also have capitalized on a defense that has grown stingier with the return of a healthy Brook Lopez.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.