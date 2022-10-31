Syracuse DB Williams has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams will miss the rest of the season for the No. 22 Orange because of a knee injury. Coach Dino Babers says the injury is a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williams was hurt against North Carolina State two weeks ago and didn’t play in the Orange’s 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson on Oct. 22. He returned on Saturday against Notre Dame but went down in the first half and needed help leaving the field and entering the medical tent. He returned to the sideline on crutches. Williams has 36 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.