Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Experienced coaches over a 28-year period all failed to lead Argentina to a major trophy. Lionel Scaloni broke that drought at the Copa America and he will now coach the team at the World Cup in Qatar. Scaloni says “it’s important that when the players go out into the field they’re convinced of what the coach says. I think we’ve been able to achieve that.” The national team set a record of 35 undefeated matches under Scaloni. Lionel Messi says Scaloni “built all of this.”

