Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. The 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season. Pioli has been in charge since October 2019. He steered Milan to second in Serie A that year and then bettered it last season with a first title in 11 years. Pioli was also named Serie A coach of the year.

