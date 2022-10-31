Eichel leads the way in NHL for disk replacement surgeries

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel fought for the right to have neck surgery never before performed on an NHL player. He wanted to be back on the ice faster. The artificial disk replacement procedure has worked for him so far. Given the success, it could very well be referred to as “The Jack Eichel Surgery.” He may be doing for lower backs and necks what Tommy John once did for the elbows of baseball pitchers: Saving careers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.