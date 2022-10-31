Cricket Scotland to pursue formal investigations into racism

STIRLING, Scotland (AP) — Scottish cricket authorities will pursue formal investigations into 22 allegations of racism arising from a shattering independent review that found the country’s governing body to be institutionally racist. The review was published in July following a seven-month investigation sparked by allegations from Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, and his former teammate, Qasim Sheikh. As part of the investigation 68 individual concerns were referred for further enquiries and that number rose to 77 following the release of the report. Forty-three of those concerns were found to be distinct race-related issues and almost half of them have been sent for investigation.

