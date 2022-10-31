Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season. The second-year linebacker from Notre Dame didn’t practice all week and was listed as questionable coming into the game. His absence will likely mean more snaps for Deion Jones, acquired in a trade two weeks ago from Atlanta. Cincinnati’s secondary will be missing a starter as cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) is out. He’ll be replaced by Cam Taylor-Britt, who will make his first NFL start.

