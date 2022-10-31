AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Chicago Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Smith is the NFL leader in tackles so far this season. He joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North. The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.

