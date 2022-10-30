Wilson struggles with mistakes in Jets’ loss to Patriots

It appeared things might actually be different for the New York Jets this time around. They got off to a solid start against the New England Patriots in front of a raucous, jam-packed stadium rooting on their team to finally beat Bill Belichick’s bunch for the first time in years. And then it turned out to be the same old story. Zach Wilson was intercepted three times, and the Jets dropped their 13th straight to the Patriots, 22-17.

