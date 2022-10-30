Tagovailoa aids Dolphins’ turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter, capping the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions have lost five in a row. Detroit scored on all five of its posssessons in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games. The Dolphins opened the second half with a touchdown drive, scoring when fullback Alec Ingold took a snap that fooled the defense and scored on a 1-yard sneak.

