Soccer player injured in knife attack released from hospital

MILAN (AP) — The soccer player who was injured in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center has been released from hospital. Pablo Marí was one of five people who were stabbed in the attack on Thursday. One was killed. The 29-year-old Marí is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. The Monza players will warm up for Monday’s match at home to Bologna wearing special shirts dedicated to Marí. There will also be a minute’s silence before kickoff in memory of Luis Fernando Ruggieri, the supermarket employee who was killed in the attack.

