Seamus Power hangs on to win in Bermuda for 2nd PGA title
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seamus Power of Ireland has won the Bermuda Championship by taking advantage of a collapse by PGA Tour rookie Ben Griffin. Power shot a 70 for a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry of Belgium. But it was Griffin who had the best chance to win. He was leading by two shots with seven holes to play when he made four straight bogeys, and then took a double bogey. Power made a big birdie on the 14th to take control. Griffin tied for third. Power now has two PGA Tour wins and moves to No. 32 in the world.