Philadelphia heads to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over NYCFC

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night. The Union will head to Los Angeles and face Supporters Shield winners LAFC in the league title match on Saturday. Top-seeded LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup championship game with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final earlier Sunday. Cory Burke also scored for the Union, who were unbeaten in 19 matches at home this season.

