Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspened immediately. Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed at Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

