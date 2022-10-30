Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:45 PM

Leonard to play limited role for Colts; Ryan is inactive

KION

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and have deactivated quarterback Matt Ryan for Sunday’s game against Washington. Leonard will see limited action in his second appearance this season. Ryan is missing just the fourth game of his 15-year career. He was benched Monday by coach Frank Reich after suffering a separated throwing shoulder. Washington’s top tackler, linebacker Cole Holcomb, will sit out with an injured foot.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content