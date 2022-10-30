Skip to Content
Lawrence’s miscues costly in Jags’ loss to Broncos in UK

By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — The miscues of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence were costly in their 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. A goal-line interception ended a promising drive. The next pick ended the game. Lawrence says, “I’ve got to look in the mirror. I’ve got to play better.” The Jags lost their fifth consecutive game and will fly back to Jacksonville knowing they had all the momentum in the first half. Lawrence was 18 for 31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

