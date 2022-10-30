Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Larry Brown is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.” The school announced the move on Sunday, saying the 82-year-old Brown hopes to return soon. Memphis didn’t provide further details. The 82-year-old Brown is a legendary basketball coach who won titles in the NCAA and the NBA. He joined Hardaway’s staff in July 2021. Hardaway played for Brown as a member of the New York Knicks.

