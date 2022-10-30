Jordan Smith cruises to 3-shot win at Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Jordan Smith has led from start to finish to win the Portugal Masters for his first European tour victory in more than five years. Smith shot an 8-under 63 to finish the tournament at 30 under par. The Englishman ended three shots ahead of Gavin Green, who was trying to give Malaysia its first European tour win. Smith had two runner-up finishes this season but had not won on the European tour since earning his first victory in 2017.

