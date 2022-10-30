Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as Anaheim rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Jabob Silfverberg and Dmitry Kulikov also scored goals for Anaheim, which had not won since its opener against Seattle.

“We’re starting to learn as a team to just stick with it and don’t get frustrated when things don’t go our way,” Kulikov said. “We’ll turn it around eventually.”

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks, including a point-blank shot from Mitchell Marner seconds before Zegras’ winner.

“It was really important that we understood the guy next to you isn’t going to pull us out of this; the coach isn’t going to pull us out of this,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said, revealing that the team met Saturday to address its struggles. “Each person in that room had to have a level of resolve that we’re going to go out there and do our jobs to the best of our ability.”

Auston Matthews, Denis Malgin and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Erik Kallgren made 35 saves for Toronto.

Kerfoot failed on a penalty shot in the third, with the puck going over Gibson’s shoulder and above the cross bar.

“I’m just going focus on what I can do here,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said, addressing a question about his job security. “I got a job to do with the group. Our group has responded in the past. I thought we were responding well here today.”

NOTES: The Maple Leafs finished a Western Conference swing 1-3-1. … The Ducks went 0 of 2 on the power play and are now 0 of 23 on the man advantage over the last eight games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Ducks: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

