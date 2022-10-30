Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors for 3rd title in October

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has won his third straight title in October. He beat Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime went through his five matches at Basel without dropping serve and he saved all three break points Rune had. The third-seeded Canadian won the only break-point chance of the first set to lead 3-1 and pressured Rune into dropping his serve to take a 6-5 lead in the second. Auger-Aliassime clinched with his third match point when Rune sent a forehand long. Auger-Aliassime improved his career record in finals to 4-9. All four titles were this year at indoor hard-court events in Europe.

