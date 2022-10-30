Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić. Milan’s only other league defeat was at home to Napoli on Sept. 18. Milan is third in the standings after Atalanta leapfrogged it earlier Sunday with a 2-0 win at Empoli. League leader Napoli is five points ahead of Atalanta and six points ahead of Milan after it beat Sassuolo 4-0 on Saturday.

