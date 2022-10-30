AP Source: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree on $39.1M, 2-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed on a $39.1 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced. Detroit acquired Bogdanovic from Utah last month and saw enough early this season to offer him a deal that keeps him under contract through the 2024-25 season. Bogdanovic was averaging a team-high 23 points, entering Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

