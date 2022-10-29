Youngstown St. uses 28-point 2nd quarter to top South Dakota

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for 242 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 119 yards and two scores, and Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to beat South Dakota 45-24 for its third straight conference victory. Davidson led four touchdown drives in the second quarter, thanks to two takeaways by the defense, for a 38-10 lead at the break. He started the scoring run with a 42-yard pass to Bryce Oliver. The duo also combined on a 19-yard touchdown for a 45-17 lead in the third quarter. Davidson also had a touchdown run for Youngstown State.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.