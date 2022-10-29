World Series Notebook: No neighborhood plays with replay

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wanted to make sure Jose Altuve was really out in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. He asked for a replay challenge after what he thought might be a neighborhood play at second base on a fielder’s choice. The out call stood upon replay review, leaving the Astros with one runner on base instead of two. Three pitches later, Alex Bregman homered in Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia to even the Series.

