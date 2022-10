JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — La’Damian Webb ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to propel South Alabama to a 31-3 romp over Arkansas State. South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Webb’s 3-yard touchdown run and Carter Bradley’s 49-yard scoring strike to Jalen Wayne. Webb had 1-yard scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters, finishing with 28 carries for the Lions.

