Watkins leads Villanova to 24-10 victory over Hampton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Connor Watkins had 291 total yards with two long scoring runs and Villanova defeated Hampton 24-10. Watkins scored on a 75-yard run in the first quarter and capped the scoring with a 30-yard run in the fourth. Watkins finished with 130 yards on 11 carries and TD Ayo-Durojaiye added 112 yards for the Wildcats, who totaled 261 yards on the ground and 422 total yards. Watkins passed for 161 yards, going 14-of-31 with a touchdown and an interception. Hampton managed only 163 yards and seven first downs. Malcolm Mays went 14-of-24 passing for 137 yards and the Pirates had just 26 net rushing yards.

