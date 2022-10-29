Skip to Content
Texas Southern routs D-III Lincoln (Ca), 37-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Body threw a pair of touchdown passes and Texas Southern cruised past Division III-member Lincoln University of California, 37-2 on Saturday.

Texas Southern kept the Oaklanders out of the end zone, allowing only a first-quarter safety.

The Tigers allowed Lincoln (1-7) just 45 passing yards, while Elijah Holmes carried 18 times for 95 yards and Otis Weah carried 19 times for 90.

Body completed 10 of 21 passes for 177 yards. LaDarius Owens led the Tigers (4-4) with 11 carries for 81 yards.

