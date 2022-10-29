Smith keeps lead of Portugal Masters for 3rd straight day

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after staying atop the leaderboard for a third straight day. The Englishman shot 9-under 62 after eagling the par-4 15th hole and making eight birdies to go with a sole bogey on Saturday at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Gavin Green of Malaysia is his nearest chaser after his 64. Smith has excelled in Portugal despite feeling ill on Thursday and Friday. His one European tour win came in 2017 but he has two runner-up finishes this season.

