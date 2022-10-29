Shepherd boosts Kennesaw St. past Charleston Southern

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for 220 total yards and three touchdowns and Kennesaw State led all the way en route to a 30-20 win over Charleston Southern. Shepherd threw for 158 yards and a touchdown and ran 28 times for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 37-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Benyard made it 10-0 with 5:35 remaining before halftime. Jeremiah McClendon got Charleston Southern back in it when he intercepted Shepherd for 25-yard pick-6 to cut its deficit to three. After the teams exchange scores in the third — one of which was a 1-yard Shepherd plunge — his 3-yarder with 10:28 left sealed for the Owls.

