Schuster, Hoosman lead North Dakota past Abilene Christian

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for two scores, Tyler Hoosman ran for two others, and North Dakota defeated Abilene Christian 34-31. Schuster’s twin 4-yard TD passes to Bo Belquist and Garett Maag, both in the second quarter, helped the Fighting Hawks take a 20-14 halftime lead. Hoosman also scored from close range — 2 yards in the third quarter and 5 yards in the fourth — to produce a 34-24 lead. Rovaughn Banks had a 1-yard run to draw the Wildcats within 34-31 with 7:48 remaining but North Dakota did not give the ball back, running off 13 plays to end the game.

