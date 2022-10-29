Sam Houston eases by Tarleton 40-21

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Hrbacek rushed for an 80-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, Seth Morgan made four field goals, and Sam Houston eased by Tarleton 40-21. Sam Houston led 20-7 at halftime after intercepting Beau Allen three times. Dezmon Jackson added an 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth for a 30-7 lead. Sam Houston DB Da’Veawn Armstead had back-to-back highlight plays to end the half. His strip sack with 53 seconds left ended in a 28-yard loss for Tarleton and he intercepted a tipped pass on the next play. Allen threw for 136 yards and one touchdown for Tarleton (5-3, 2-1).

