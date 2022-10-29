Richards leads North Carolina Central to dramatic victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Davius Richard’s second touchdown pass of the game, 25 yards to E.J. Hicks with less than a minute to go, lifted North Carolina Central to a 28-21 victory over Delaware State. Richards completed 19 of 27 passes for 272 yards with the two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. C.J. Henry’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Rahkeem Smith gave Delaware State a 21-20 lead in the third quarter that stood up until Richards’s pass to Hicks with 56 seconds remaining. The Eagles added a 2-point conversion for the final margin. Smith scored all three touchdowns for the Hornets.

