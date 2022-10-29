Recent champs Larson, Elliott top qualifying at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson is finding his mojo a bit too late. Larson will start on the pole in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Larson turned a fast lap at 96.078 miles per hour, edging Chase Elliott for the top spot. Elliott’s lap came at 96.019 mph, putting the last two NASCAR Cup Series champions on the front row for the last race before the four-driver field is set for the championship. Elliott remains a contender for his second title. Larson has been eliminated. Larson was eliminated from the championship in the second round at the road course in Charlotte.

