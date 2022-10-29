Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Drew Stevens kicked four field goals as Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday. The Hawkeyes snapped a three-game losing streak with their highest point total of the season. Northwestern had its losing streak reach seven games. Petras was 21 of 30 passing for 220 yards. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey late in the second quarter. Northwestern’s Brendan Sullivan threw for 159 yards and was sacked seven times.

