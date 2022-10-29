Perry leads Florida Atlantic to 24-17 victory over UAB

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and Florida Atlantic held off UAB 24-17. Michal Antoine Jr. broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-10 with two seconds left to seal it for FAU. FAU punter Riley Thompson pinned the Blazers on their 1-yard line on back-to-back punts covering 66 and 71 yards in the second quarter. After the first punt, Jacob Zeno drove UAB 99 yards — capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones — to give the Blazers a 14-10 lead at halftime. The Owls jumped back in front on Perry’s 50-yard scoring strike to Je’Quan Burton five plays into the third quarter. Perry hit Tony Johnson for an 8-yard score and a 24-17 lead heading to the final period.

