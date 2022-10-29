Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners beat Iowa State 27-13. A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma. It was the fifth straight loss for Iowa State. The previous four defeats had been by a total of 14 points. Hunter Dekkers finished 37-for-57 passing for 312 yards and a touchdown to go along with the three picks for the Cyclones.

