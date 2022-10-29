No. 4 Michigan tops Michigan St 29-7 and stews about scuffle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum ran for 177 yards and scored twice, and Jake Moody made five field goals to help No. 4 Michigan remain unbeaten with a 29-7 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines scored 26 straight points after falling behind briefly late in the first quarter. The Spartans went 0 for 2 on fourth down in the first half. They turned it over on downs after a review of a spot and after coach Mel Tucker chose to go for it instead of kicking a short field goal to tie the game midway through the second quarter.

