No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins ‘Cocktail Party’ 42-20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The defending national champion Bulldogs looked to be in trouble when the Gators scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game. But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.

